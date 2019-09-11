Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault

Antonio Brown has been accessed of sexually assaulting his former trainer, according to ESPN. A lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida.

ESPN reports that the lawsuit accuses the NFL receiver of sexually assaulting his former trainer, Britney Taylor, on three separate occasions from 2017 and 2018.

The first alleged incident came in June 2017, with Taylor saying Brown exposed himself and kissed her without consent. A month later, Taylor alleges in the lawsuit, Brown masturbated near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back, then later bragged about it in a series of text messages. And then, in May 2018, Taylor alleges that Brown “forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her.”

Brown’s lawyer said that his client and Taylor were involved in a “consensual personal relationship. Any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual.”

 

Oakland Raiders v Arizona Cardinals

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

The lawsuit claims the incidents have left Taylor suffering “near-daily panic attacks and suicidal ideations.”

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision,” Taylor said in a statement. “I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault.”

The allegation comes after weeks of drama surrounding the All-Pro receiver, which eventually led to his release from the Raiders, and eventual signing with the New England Patriots Monday.

There was no immediate comment from the Patriots or the NFL.

Source: ESPN

Related: Jig Alert: Antonio Brown Signs With The New England Patriots

Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Everything To Know About Antonio Brown’s Sexual Assault…
 3 hours ago
09.11.19
Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault
 16 hours ago
09.11.19
Here’s How To Upgrade Your French Manicure For…
 20 hours ago
09.11.19
23 items
Hot Girl Summer May Be Over, But CurvyNoire…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
‘Fresh Prince’ & ‘Martin’ Actor John Wesley Dies…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 2 days ago
09.10.19
Man Scams Women Out Of $2.1 Million Using…
 2 days ago
09.09.19
#NYFWNOIR: Here’s How This Black Designer Got Beyoncé…
 2 days ago
09.09.19
8 items
Lil Mama Shoots Her Shot With Meek Mill,…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
0 item
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1
 2 days ago
09.11.19
6 items
‘Power Recap:’ That Councilman Tate Sex Scene Is…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
6 items
Saweetie Keeps It #CheetosFlaminHaute, Wants Everyone To Feel…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
‘Power’ Recap: The Jimenez Cartel Have Not ‘Forgot…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
147 items
Everything You Missed At One MusicFest [Exclusive Photos]
 3 days ago
09.11.19
Spelman College Receives Grant For New STEM Center
 4 days ago
09.09.19
Basketball Legend Lisa Leslie To Be Honored With…
 4 days ago
09.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close