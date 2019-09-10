CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Here’s How To Upgrade Your French Manicure For A Modern And On Trend Look

Alive and Olivia Nails

Source: Alice and Oliva NYFW Nails / Courtesy of KISS, Inc.

alice + olivia’s Spring/Summer 2020 presentation was a bright and bold world. Whether it was a field of lavender dreams or an orange dream of pop colors, we entered the fashion dreamscape of Stacey Bendet. The fashion designer stated, “When the colors are tight in a space, you exhale and tune into your own interior. I dream in color and these rooms are fashion dreams come to life.”

Alive and Olivia Nails

Source: Alice and Oliva NYFW Nails / Courtesy of KISS, Inc.

The Lead Manicurist for KISS Products, Inc. Gina Edwards created nail looks inspired by the collection. She shared, “I instantly felt transported to a dream land while creating looks for alice + olivia’s Spring 2020 Collection. I wanted to celebrate the fantasy feel of the collection with a fresh, whimsical take on classic nails.”

The nails were undoubtedly a French manicure in more of a modern day style. Edwards explained, “We really wanted to update the french because we know it’s trending once again ladies. We outlined the edges and we did a reverse french to make it feel fresh and updated.”

Keep on reading to learn how to recreate this pearl look as well as the reverse french using KISS products for your own affordable DIY manicure straight from the runway!

Here’s How To Upgrade Your French Manicure For A Modern And On Trend Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
[ione_media_gallery id="3086398" overlay="true"]
Videos
Latest
Everything To Know About Antonio Brown’s Sexual Assault…
 3 hours ago
09.11.19
Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault
 16 hours ago
09.11.19
Here’s How To Upgrade Your French Manicure For…
 20 hours ago
09.11.19
23 items
Hot Girl Summer May Be Over, But CurvyNoire…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
‘Fresh Prince’ & ‘Martin’ Actor John Wesley Dies…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 2 days ago
09.10.19
Man Scams Women Out Of $2.1 Million Using…
 2 days ago
09.09.19
#NYFWNOIR: Here’s How This Black Designer Got Beyoncé…
 2 days ago
09.09.19
8 items
Lil Mama Shoots Her Shot With Meek Mill,…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
0 item
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1
 2 days ago
09.11.19
6 items
‘Power Recap:’ That Councilman Tate Sex Scene Is…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
6 items
Saweetie Keeps It #CheetosFlaminHaute, Wants Everyone To Feel…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
‘Power’ Recap: The Jimenez Cartel Have Not ‘Forgot…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
147 items
Everything You Missed At One MusicFest [Exclusive Photos]
 3 days ago
09.11.19
Spelman College Receives Grant For New STEM Center
 4 days ago
09.09.19
Basketball Legend Lisa Leslie To Be Honored With…
 4 days ago
09.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close