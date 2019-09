Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions

Welcome back to the hip hop best performer radar. How or why Usher waited til a mid fall performance in Atlanta to prove he still can crank the moves, is beyond me, Press play and decide for yourself if Usher handled his business or nah. This Dallas native still has the juice on ice. Happy Texas 2uesday