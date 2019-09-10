CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Press Play: Jason Momoa & Alfre Woodard Lead Futuristic Series Where Humans Have Gone Blind

A community defends their hope for the future.

Jason Momoa

Source: Splash News / Splash News

More epic content is headed for streaming and a new fantasy drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard will find its home at Apple TV+.

According to Deadline, the series entitled See takes place in the distant future where a deadly virus has destroyed humankind. Those who survived the plague, emerged as blind.

Centuries later, Momoa plays Baba Voss, the father of twins who have the mythic ability to see. Voss must defend his tribe against a desperate and powerful queen who seeks to have the twins destroyed. Woodard will take on the role of Paris, Baba’s spiritual leader. The cast also includes international stars like Yadira Guevara-Prip, Sylvia Hoeks, Nesta Cooper, Archie Madekwe, Christian Camargo, Hera Hilmar and Marilee Talkington.

The show is backed by Steven Knight, director Francis Lawrence (who directed The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2), and Peter Chernin‘s Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. The pilot episode was written by Knight and directed by Lawrence. Knight and Lawrence also serve as executive producers along with Peter Chernin, Jennon Topping and Kristen Campo. To make sure the series is authentic and representative of the subject, some of the cast and crew are blind or have low vision.

See will make it’s debut on November 1 exclusively on Apple TV+, which is Apple’s new original video subscription site. You can check out the trailer below!

Press Play: Jason Momoa & Alfre Woodard Lead Futuristic Series Where Humans Have Gone Blind was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Everything To Know About Antonio Brown’s Sexual Assault…
 3 hours ago
09.11.19
Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault
 16 hours ago
09.11.19
Here’s How To Upgrade Your French Manicure For…
 20 hours ago
09.11.19
23 items
Hot Girl Summer May Be Over, But CurvyNoire…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
‘Fresh Prince’ & ‘Martin’ Actor John Wesley Dies…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 2 days ago
09.10.19
Man Scams Women Out Of $2.1 Million Using…
 2 days ago
09.09.19
#NYFWNOIR: Here’s How This Black Designer Got Beyoncé…
 2 days ago
09.09.19
8 items
Lil Mama Shoots Her Shot With Meek Mill,…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
0 item
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1
 2 days ago
09.11.19
6 items
‘Power Recap:’ That Councilman Tate Sex Scene Is…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
6 items
Saweetie Keeps It #CheetosFlaminHaute, Wants Everyone To Feel…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
‘Power’ Recap: The Jimenez Cartel Have Not ‘Forgot…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
147 items
Everything You Missed At One MusicFest [Exclusive Photos]
 3 days ago
09.11.19
Spelman College Receives Grant For New STEM Center
 4 days ago
09.09.19
Basketball Legend Lisa Leslie To Be Honored With…
 4 days ago
09.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close