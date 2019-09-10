CLOSE
Local DFW News
HomeLocal DFW News

Top 5 Kevin Gates Bangerz To Get You Through The week

We know you can’t wait until 97.9 Dub car Show & Concert Sunday, September 15 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.  So, to get you prepared to sing every word we’re listing our top 5 favorite Kevin Gates bangerz.

Facts– Kevin Gates newest single, released in July to get his fans ready for his anticipatd abulm set to relase I’m Him coming soon! Check out His new HOT single below to feel that confidence you need to get your day started.

I don’t Get Tired–  This single was released in December 2014 featuring  August Alsina. Listen to this banger when you feel like giving up and need a mid-week pick me up! 

Really Really- We all know this one! Put this song on when you feeling yourself and ready to stunt on the world!

2 Phones-  This is that hustler music! Gates makes it clear in his lyrics that he is true hustler and the trap don’t stop!

Out The Mud-  This banger will remind you where you started and how far you have come.  

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 14 hours ago
09.10.19
Man Scams Women Out Of $2.1 Million Using…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
#NYFWNOIR: Here’s How This Black Designer Got Beyoncé…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
6 items
‘Power Recap:’ That Councilman Tate Sex Scene Is…
 2 days ago
09.09.19
6 items
Saweetie Keeps It #CheetosFlaminHaute, Wants Everyone To Feel…
 2 days ago
09.09.19
‘Power’ Recap: The Jimenez Cartel Have Not ‘Forgot…
 2 days ago
09.09.19
Spelman College Receives Grant For New STEM Center
 3 days ago
09.09.19
Basketball Legend Lisa Leslie To Be Honored With…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
7-Year-Old Uses Birthday Trip Money To Help Hurricane…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
Too Far? 50 Cent Makes Vicious Comment About…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
09.09.19
Baelani: Kehlani & YG Confirm They’re Dating
 4 days ago
09.09.19
Nah! TLC’s Chilli Reacts To Fan Who Asks…
 4 days ago
09.09.19
Congratulations! ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Melody Holt…
 5 days ago
09.06.19
Lisa Leslie To Get A Statue Outside Of…
 5 days ago
09.06.19
Lizzo Is 100 Percent That B***h On The…
 5 days ago
09.06.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close