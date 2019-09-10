Top 5 Kevin Gates Bangerz To Get You Through The week

We know you can’t wait until 97.9 Dub car Show & Concert Sunday, September 15 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. So, to get you prepared to sing every word we’re listing our top 5 favorite Kevin Gates bangerz.

Facts– Kevin Gates newest single, released in July to get his fans ready for his anticipatd abulm set to relase I’m Him coming soon! Check out His new HOT single below to feel that confidence you need to get your day started.

I don’t Get Tired– This single was released in December 2014 featuring August Alsina. Listen to this banger when you feel like giving up and need a mid-week pick me up!

Really Really- We all know this one! Put this song on when you feeling yourself and ready to stunt on the world!

2 Phones- This is that hustler music! Gates makes it clear in his lyrics that he is true hustler and the trap don’t stop!

Out The Mud- This banger will remind you where you started and how far you have come.

