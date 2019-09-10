CLOSE
Photos
HomePhotos

#NYFWNOIR: Maki Oh Continues To Define Afromodernism To The West

Maki Oh Fashion Show

Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful

On Monday evening in Union Square, Maki Oh founder and designer, Amaka Osakwe presented her collection to a crowd full of editors, fans, and supporters. The show was a pan-African experience with guests represented from all over the world. I had the pleasure of going backstage before the show and it was a very hectic, sometimes tense, yet overall organized feel. The presentation itself was a beautiful illustration of Afromodern fashion.

Maki Oh - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Yuchen Liao / Getty

The Lagos born designer continues to show that African designs are more than Dutch wax and animal print. The models varied in height, sizes, and age, illustrating that the clothes are created for a wide range of women (and men). who want thoughtful style. I loved the gender fluidity that wasn’t purposefully called out, but rather, just represented naturally.

Maki Oh - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Yuchen Liao / Getty

I swooned over the pearl embellishments decorating a khaki colored blazer as well as on the hem of a black dress to update your LBD style.

Maki Oh - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Yuchen Liao / Getty

Maki uses traditional West African techniques with modern silhouettes to create a head turning collection.

Maki Oh Fashion Show

Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful

It’s been awhile since I’ve been to a show where every model loved their hair. Maki Oh utilized fabrics from her latest collection to intertwine them into one long braided ponytail for a statement look. Unlike her counterpart, Christian Siriano, this was truly a way to pay tribute to the culture and Black women who started the trend.

The collection felt like a perfect fusion of West African fashion meeting European silhouettes and trends. On the cusp of the 10 year anniversary of Maki Oh, this collection was strong, relatable, and most importantly sellable. As fashion continues to evolve and consumers want more of a global feel, Maki Oh is providing prints and looks that won’t go out of fashion for years to come.

Keep clicking to check out some of our top looks from the show.

#NYFWNOIR: Maki Oh Continues To Define Afromodernism To The West was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Everything To Know About Antonio Brown’s Sexual Assault…
 3 hours ago
09.11.19
Suit Filed Accuses Antonio Brown of Sexual Assault
 16 hours ago
09.11.19
Here’s How To Upgrade Your French Manicure For…
 20 hours ago
09.11.19
23 items
Hot Girl Summer May Be Over, But CurvyNoire…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
‘Fresh Prince’ & ‘Martin’ Actor John Wesley Dies…
 1 day ago
09.11.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 2 days ago
09.10.19
Man Scams Women Out Of $2.1 Million Using…
 2 days ago
09.09.19
#NYFWNOIR: Here’s How This Black Designer Got Beyoncé…
 2 days ago
09.09.19
8 items
Lil Mama Shoots Her Shot With Meek Mill,…
 2 days ago
09.11.19
0 item
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1
 2 days ago
09.11.19
6 items
‘Power Recap:’ That Councilman Tate Sex Scene Is…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
6 items
Saweetie Keeps It #CheetosFlaminHaute, Wants Everyone To Feel…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
‘Power’ Recap: The Jimenez Cartel Have Not ‘Forgot…
 3 days ago
09.09.19
147 items
Everything You Missed At One MusicFest [Exclusive Photos]
 3 days ago
09.11.19
Spelman College Receives Grant For New STEM Center
 4 days ago
09.09.19
Basketball Legend Lisa Leslie To Be Honored With…
 4 days ago
09.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close