Behind The Scenes: Gabrielle Union Preps New Pole-Dancing Dramedy Called ‘Tips’

Gabrielle Union is on a roll with her behind the scenes projects and now, she’s gearing up for a new series headed for Spectrum Originals.

According to Shadow and Act, Union will executive produce Tips, an upcoming dramedy taking place at a bikini bar. The series is backed by Sony Pictures TV where Union’s I’ll Have Another production company has a deal.

The show is created by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and it “centers on a young woman who finds an escape from a soul-sucking day job and recent breakup in an unexpected place: pole dancing at a bikini bar.”

This is Union’s second project with Spectrum Originals, considering she produces and stars in their series L.A.’s Finest. The Bad Boys TV spinoff co-stars Jessica Alba, and it has a buddy cop dramedy vibe to it. The series was just renewed for a Season 2 earlier this year.

If you want to catch Gabby’s new projects, you’ll have to sign up for Spectrum cable, which will grant you access to Spectrum Originals. The platform has more shows planned for the future, including a reboot of the 1990s sitcom Mad About You, starring the original cast Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt as Paul and Jamie Buchman.

