The Legends’ vs. #PresidentPAB?

President Trump takes a huge jab at John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Trump decided to get amp’d up because the power couple did not give him “enough credit” while voicing their opinion on criminal justice reforms. BOO-HOOOOOO! Trump stated in his Twitter rant that, “When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close….” Van Jones was brought up briefly; Trump said he was one of the people who praised him. Among attacking the couple on what he thought was a lack of them being involved in criminal reforms, he accused them of taking his ‘glory’; then proceeded to call Chrissy Teigen a ‘filthy-mouthed wife’ and the couple instantly charged back!

Trump also said Van Jones was among the people who once praised him on his ‘big presidential moves’ and decided to simmer down after all was said and done. This inappropriate rant caused the hashtag #PresidentPAB , which stands for…use your context clues! The singer and his wife, charged at Trump and dragged him and his wig for filth! Called

Let’s assume that Trump was right (which we all know…he isn’t): it’s still incredibly utterly inappropriate and foul for the highest seat in office to be attacking its citizens, regardless of what social class they come from, what political party they represent, wrong is wrong.  Citizens are allowed to voice opinions or concerns they have with elected officials, that’s the nature of democracy. To have the highest seat effectively continuously target citizens is a sign of dictatorship.

The Legends’ vs. #PresidentPAB? was originally published on kysdc.com

