Post Malone is back on the scene with a new album Hollywood Bleeding slated to move over 500k units in first week sales.

Adding to the buzz surrounding his name, Mr. Malone is also preparing for his second annual Posty Fest taking place on November 2nd in Arlington, Texas. The lineup was just released and Posty’s got one hell of a show on his hands. The festival will feature music heavyweights like Pharrell, Meek Mill, and Rae Sremmurd along with popular up and coming artists such as Doja Cat, Yela Breezy, Jaden Smith, and more.

Festival tickets will be available for purchase on September 14th at 10am. According to Rolling Stone the festival will also include “games, food, limited merch, guitar smashing, and even jousting.” Sounds like Rock and Roll heaven, which serves has no surprise coming from an artist like Post Malone.

Meek Mill, Pharrell, & More To Headline Post Malone’s Second Annual Posty Fest was originally published on cassiuslife.com

