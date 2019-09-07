Too Far? 50 Cent Makes Vicious Comment About Michael Jackson While Responding To Paris Jackson

All is fair in love and clap back for 50 Cent. And the rapper renowned for his pettiness recently took to an extreme when responding to Paris Jackson about her father, Michael Jackson.

The budding feud apparently first started when 50 Cent posted a video to his Instagram with the following caption: “All I’m saying is I never seen MJ come out like this.”

That prompted Paris Jackson, 21, to respond from her verified account: “true legends don’t need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention. stillness, my friend. stillness. more power in stillness than you can probably understand.”

When the 44-year-old rapper apparently took offense at Paris’ remark, he went there.

“Why am I the bad guy, I understand how you feel Paris, but does anyone care about how the little boys butts feels,” 50 wrote.

Paris Jackson had yet to respond to 50’s lewd and unfounded allegations as of Saturday morning.

In 1993, Michael Jackson was accused of molesting a 13-year-old boy named Jordan Chandler. In January of 1994, he reportedly settled for $23 million. The accuser’s father committed suicide in 2009, five months after the singer died. Chandler reportedly has never come forward about the allegations and supposedly lives outside of the country. In 2017, when Wade Robson, a choreographer who is featured in “Leaving Neverland,” accused Michael Jackson of sexual assault—even though he’d said in the past the singer didn’t assault him.

In 2003, Michael Jackson was charged with seven counts of child molestation and two counts of administering an intoxicating agent to a 13-year-old boy. He was ultimately acquitted of all charges. Robson testified at the 2003 trial, but James Safechuck, the other person featured in “Leaving Neverland,” did not.

Many people have maintained the documentary is untrue, including Brett Barnes, who said he knew Michael Jackson when he was child. According to TMZ, the film “implies Jackson molested him as a boy. As for why Barnes thinks this … Wade Robson — one of the singer’s well-known alleged victims — claims in the doc, Barnes ‘replaced him.’ The film then shows Michael and Brett together on tour. Thus, the insinuation.”

Barnes testified at Michael Jackson’s criminal trial in 2005 and said he was never assaulted by him. He also tweeted this in January.

Not only do we have to deal with these lies, but we’ve also got to deal with people perpetuating these lies. The fact that they fail to do the small amount of research it takes to prove these are lies, by choice or not, makes it even worse. — Brett Barnes (@IAmBrettBarnes) January 30, 2019

Michael Jackson was acquitted of all charges.

