Antonio Brown Allegedly Calls GM Mike Mayock A Cracker Amidst Heated Argument… But He’s Still Expected To Play

Antonio Brown has reportedly issues an “emotional apology” to his teammates following his outburst Wednesday, which reportedly included Brown calling General Manager Mike Mayock a cracker, before cursing him out.

Brown was reported to have issued the apology with the Oakland Raider team captains standing by his side.

Source: #Raiders WR Antonio Brown just issued “an emotional apology” at a team meeting this morning, just now, “with team captains standing with him.” — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 6, 2019

On Wednesday, Brown confronted Mayock halfway through practice about the fine that had been levied upon him for missing practices and walk throughs. That confrontation sparked what is believed to be a very heated argument between Mayock and Brown.

Sources have confirmed that Brown was visibly unhappy with the fine and expressed it verbally with the lashing of Mayock.

The team source said Mayock tried to keep his cool and defuse the situation.

“[Mayock] was like, ‘I’m cool, I understand your displeasure,’” the source said. “[Mayock] sort of just like … just walked away because he saw it escalate.”

BSO has reported that reports of Mayock walking away trying to defuse the situation is simply not true.

Antonio Brown Called Mike Mayock a “Cracker”, “White Devil” and “Evil”, But Mayock Didn’t Just Walk Away Peacefully As Raiders Are Making It Appear (Video) https://t.co/SOBbaUSCHu pic.twitter.com/ptUyt8fzgB — Robert Littal (@BSO) September 6, 2019

Thursday, Mayock told reporters that the wide receiver was not present at practice. “Like I said, I’m not going to get into all of this,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said when asked about whether Brown will be suspended. “Obviously, [Brown] wasn’t here today, and when we have some information for you, we’ll give it to you. … I’ve been talking about the same guy every day.”

After issuing said apology, it’s been decided by head coach Jon Gruden that Brown is expected to play in the team’s season opener.

#Raiders WR Antonio Brown “I’m excited to be out here with my team. I apologized to my teammates. Enough talk.” @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/N6otdQx9FT — MJ Acosta (@MJAcostaTV) September 6, 2019

