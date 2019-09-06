Nah! TLC’s Chilli Reacts To Fan Who Asks If They Look Alike

The fan and celebrity look-a-like polls are all fun and games until the celebrity steps in the conversation.
This was the case for one fan who used two examples of instances where people thought she looked like Chilli. One was with her hair down and another was with her hair up in a bun. She placed them next to photos of Chilli rocking the same style.
“I get I look like Chilli a lot,” she wrote. “What y’all think?”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Chilli saw the post and didn’t agree.
“Long straight/wavy hair [and] similar skin tone doesn’t mean [you] look like someone. [You’re] a doll but we don’t look alike,” she responded with a smiley face.
https://twitter.com/officialchilli/status/1169812411517493248
It seems the Internet came for the TLC singer afterwards because Chilli later tweeted, “She is pretty, never said she wasn’t.”
Here’s what some of Twitter thought about the poll:
After Chilli’s response went viral, the fan made it clear: “I said people tell me! I look like myself in my opinion.”
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
15 Celebs You Probably Didn’t Know Were Twins [PHOTOS]
15 Celebs You Probably Didn’t Know Were Twins [PHOTOS]
1. Malika and Khadijah HaqqSource: 1 of 12
2. Tasha and Sidra SmithSource: 2 of 12
3. Jamillah and Rasheda AliSource: 3 of 12
4. Tiki and Ronde BarberSource: 4 of 12
5. Billy Dee and Loretta WilliamsSource: 5 of 12
6. Cipriana Quann and TK WonderSource: 6 of 12
7. Les Twins- Laurent and Larry BourgeoisSource: 7 of 12
8. Jason and Jarron CollinsSource: 8 of 12
9. Jessie and D’Lila CombsSource: 9 of 12
10. Horace and Harvey GrantSource: 10 of 12
11. Coco and BreezySource: 11 of 12
12. Tia and Tamera MowrySource: 12 of 12
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Kevin Hart Injured In Car Accident [VIDEO]
- Simone Biles’ Brother Charged In New Years Eve Triple Murder
- Actor Supports Transwomen, Reveals He’s Been “Trans Attracted”
Nah! TLC’s Chilli Reacts To Fan Who Asks If They Look Alike was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com