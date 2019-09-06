CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Leave Em Alone: Layton Greene Shares What She Can’t Live Without [Exclusive Video]

Quality Control Music Presents: BAQC To School Block Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Quality Control’s newest signee Layton Greene is vying for the R&B Princess crown with her cutesy single “Leave Em Alone.”

But, aside from bad boys, what else can’t Layton Greene live without? We caught up with the singer to get that answer. Press play below.

See Also: Layton Greene Talks About Being Signed To Quality Control, Her Musical Inspirations+ Plays Think Quick

See Also: YBN Cordae Puts His 90s Knowledge To The Test [Exclusive Video]

See Also: Is Jess Hilarious Getting Her Own TV Show? | One to Know with Raven Paris

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Leave Em Alone: Layton Greene Shares What She Can’t Live Without [Exclusive Video] was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Congratulations! ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Melody Holt…
 12 hours ago
09.06.19
Lisa Leslie To Get A Statue Outside Of…
 12 hours ago
09.06.19
Lizzo Is 100 Percent That B***h On The…
 17 hours ago
09.06.19
10 items
#ManeTalk: Sanaa Lathan Slays In These Protective Styles
 18 hours ago
09.06.19
10 items
Fifteen and Fly! Marsai Martin Glowed In Neon…
 19 hours ago
09.06.19
12 items
Joke’s On Trump: Why #SharpiePresident Is Trending On…
 20 hours ago
09.05.19
Eddie Murphy to Tour in 2020, Netflix Special…
 20 hours ago
09.05.19
Nicki Minaj Suggests She’s Retiring From Rap To…
 22 hours ago
09.06.19
Bill Hader Explains How Snoop Dogg Shut Down…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
The Pescetarian Diet Helped NeNe Leakes Lose Weight,…
 1 day ago
09.06.19
Tamela Mann Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss Following…
 1 day ago
09.06.19
Actor Hosea Chanchez Reveals He Was Sexually Abused…
 1 day ago
09.06.19
Buku Abi, R. Kelly’s Daughter Has No Relationship…
 1 day ago
09.06.19
Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Accused Of Physically Abusing…
 1 day ago
09.06.19
California Officer Tries To Shoot Unarmed Man, Gun…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
5 items
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: OG Makes Major Boss Moves…
 2 days ago
09.05.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close