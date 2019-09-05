Local Aerospace Engineer Tiffany Davis Being Honored With Black Girls Rock Tech Award [Video]

| 09.05.19
Tiffany N. Davis is an aerospace engineer, a rocket scientist, she is a young dreamer from Washington, DC reaching for the stars and beyond. Tiffany promotes boldness, faith in artistry, utilizing “the power of finesse” and embracing the struggle to get the greatest results you want in life. Tiffany is an advocate for encouraging other young women to follow their own passions no matter the size or level of difficulty.  Tiffany plans on focusing her studies on artificial intelligence and machine learning applications with the hope of using those for future space exploration missions. Tiffany is currently working in Washington D.C. as a spacecraft engineer in Boeing’s Mission Operations and Engineering group.

Now I can finally reveal this secret! I was honored with a Black Girls Rock award! Last week, I received the "Black Girls Rock Tech" award for this year's BET ceremony. It was truly an honor to be recognized at this event for my contributions to the community and to STEM. I got to talk to, dance with, and even cry with some of the most influential and most talented black women in the world. I even hugged Angela Bassett *faints*. Overall, it was a truly amazing experience and I am forever grateful to BET, Black Girls Rock, Beverly Bond, and all the phenomenal black women that were apart of this. The award show premieres next Sunday on BET! There will be a commercial that talks about my journey through STEM and my acceptance speech for my award will be streamed online! So tune in 🤗💞🚀. Thank you to the always lovely @joy.tiffani @thejoyofstyling for styling me HEAD-TO-TOE. @iamtarsharenee for my bomb low pony. Dress is from @signature.dresses , they treated me so well! Ashley Davis for my makeup. And @loveourstyles for my accessories 💁🏽‍♀️

Tiffany stopped by the Quick Silva show to talk about her recent honor by Black Girls Rock on BET. Tiffany will be honored Sunday, September 8th at 8:00 pm on BET for the Black Girls Rock Tech award. She also discussed being honored by our forever President Barack Obama and why she’s dedicated to getting more students of color.

photos
