Nicki Minaj Suggests She’s Retiring From Rap To “Have My Family”

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - New York

Source: Theo Wargo/Hand in Hand / Getty

Is it the end of a Barbie era? In a series of tweets, Nicki Minaj has stated that she’s retiring from rap to focus on a family with her boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

”I’ve decided to retire & have my family,” Nicki wrote. “I know you guys are happy now.”

https://twitter.com/nickiminaj/status/1169676721865412608?s=21

The news comes as a bit of a shock to fans as Minaj was just celebrating the albums and success of acts such as Rapsody, Lizzo and more, plus starring in the “Hot Girl Summer” video with Megan Thee Stallion.

Most rap retirements don’t truly stick (see Jay-Z, Too Short) and Minaj has definitely baited fans Before with announcements on social media.

Nicki Minaj Suggests She’s Retiring From Rap To “Have My Family” was originally published on theboxhouston.com

