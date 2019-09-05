Akili McDowell Of ‘David Makes Man’ Discusses His Big Break, Hanging With Phylicia Rashad + More!

Radio One Exclusives
The brand new OWN series David Makes Man has plenty of new fans and is another feather in the cap for the network that hosts Queen SugarGreenleaf and more. But the main character of David? He has Houston ties and is a more than a stellar actor in his own right.

Akili McDowell has wowed fans on OWN with the new series and the fact he’s only 16 makes it even more incredible. Chatting with Kandi Eastman inside the Houston BMW Studios, McDowell details what led him to the role, how long he’s been acting, his first big break, working with the likes of fellow Houston heavyweights such as Phylicia Rashad, how she helped him memorize lines and more!

