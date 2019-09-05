CLOSE
Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Accused Of Physically Abusing Her Son

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

According to FoxNews, Britney Spears’ father Jamie has been accused of physically abusing her teenage son with former husband Kevin Federline.

The folks at US Weekly magazine obtained a police report that detailed the incident between 61-year-old Jamie Spears and 13-year-old Sean Preston last month.

Sean and his younger brother Jayden James, 12, were visiting their grandfather at his condo in California when he allegedly got into an argument with Spears. He reportedly “felt unsafe” and locked himself in a room but Spears managed to break in and allegedly “shook” the boy, a law enforcement source told the magazine.

Following the fight Britney took the boys from the house and dropped them off with Federline. The next day, K-Fed filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Jamie that forbade him from all contact with the boys according to NYDailyNews.

“Kevin wants to assure that Britney has the most reasonable custody with the kids that is consistent with their best interests,” Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan said on Tuesday. “The kids love their mother, and Kevin doesn’t want to do anything that would be inconsistent with that,” he said.

