Actor Hosea Chanchez Reveals He Was Sexually Abused By His Friend’s Father At 14

Actor Hosea Chanchez is the latest male figure in Hollywood to open up about the sexual abuse he endured at the hands of another man during childhood. The former “The Game” star took to Instagram to share how he grappled with betrayal and trauma after his friend’s father molested him at 14.

“I’m Hosea chanchez and when I was 14 years old I was molested BY my friends father. This man is a predator, preying on children who’s trust he’s falsely built through lies, manipulation, threats and secrets,” he wrote on a caption, with a photo of himself as a young boy accompanying the message.

Continuing, “I hope this truth helps to stop child molesting predators from sexually assaulting more children. Pedophiles have no place in our society they hide in the open and rape children who are afraid to speak up because of shame, guilt, fear, denial and the thought that no one will believe them. Im doing this to help parents and young children become aware of some of the signs and better protect themselves from sexual predators.”

In the corresponding slides, Chanchez tells a horrifying tale about how his friend’s father primed him for assault by asking him personal questions about his attractions and his sex life during car rides and time one-on-one. The now 37-year-old also said that the predator used the fact that he was raised by a single mom to fill the space of masculine authority that was lacking in his upbringing.

“He knew my father wasn’t in my life and my mother was a single mom, so he would always tell me I was like his other son,” he bravely revealed.

One day the molester leveraged that trust to assault him in the car and threatened to ruin his life if he told.

At the end, he named his alleged assaulter by name, saying “I’m choosing to expose him now, to finally hold this man accountable.”

You can read the entire account below.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

