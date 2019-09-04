WATCH: Consul General of Bahamas Talks Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts [Exclusive Interview]

09.04.19
Bahamas Relief Effort Begins in Wake of Dorian Destruction

Hurricane Dorian, for those who do not know, is a Category 2 storm, that was expected to weaken down over the next couple of days. However, it is still a powerful hurricane. The hurricane took over the Bahamas for about two days and over thousands of homes and buildings are destroyed; leaving the community with lack of resources like clothes, food and water. Unfortunately, this storm caused seven confirmed deaths on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, with the expectancy of more death tolls to rise. Now news headlines are saying Hurricane Dorian is moving up East Coast after making its way out of the Bahamas in trembles. The National Hurricane Center stated Wednesday around 5p.m. that the winds were said to be 110 mph. It also made its way around North Carolina and South Carolina.

Quick Silva had the privilege of talking to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Consul General, Mr. Theo Neily, who is the head over the DMV jurisdiction region. Consul General Neily stated that rather than people donating money, we should donate resources because most people won’t be able to make it in to buy resources and overall mass destruction. Tourism is the number one thing for the Bahamas and Nassau was not affected tremendously by the hurricane, so Consul General Neily still encourages people to come because it is still open and running.

WATCH: Consul General of Bahamas Talks Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on kysdc.com

