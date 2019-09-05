CLOSE
SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 1, Terri Lee Freeman & The National Civil Rights Museum

Welcome to Season 3 of the SpeakHER podcast! This season is specifically dedicated to highlighting the women of SpeakHER50, a joint project between MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful which aims to honor 50 dynamic Black women/femmes in the fields of politics, social justice and advocacy.

For episode 1 we sat down with Terri Lee Freeman, president of the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, to talk about what role should museums play when it comes to archiving the work of activists and social justice advocates in the current ever-changing political landscape.

