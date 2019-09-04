LeSean McCoy Explains Why He Chose To Play For The Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs had one of the most explosive offenses’ in the National Football League history just one season ago. They were led by second-year phenom Patrick Mahomes who passed for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, and he had an embarrassment of riches around him.

That cache of riches just got a little bit deeper. The Kansas City Chiefs have added six-time Pro Bowler, and two time First Team All pro LeSean McCoy to their roster following his release from the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs’, who made it to the AFC Championship game before falling short to eventual Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots, seemed like the easy and perfect fit for McCoy, but he would later reveal, the reason he chose to sign with the Chiefs had little to do with football.

McCoy had the likes of the Los Angeles Chargers, and his former team the Philadelphia Eagles interested in acquiring his services. Ultimately, it boiled down to the Chargers and Chiefs, but he decided to side with familiarity instead of the glitz and glamour of the LA lifestyle.

McCoy says it was tough to choose KC over LA. Says he just felt better with Reid and he likes the offense. "This is probably my best fit. … LA is far, I've got a 7 year old son. he wouldn't like that very much. Also, the taxes." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 2, 2019

“This is probably my best fit,” McCoy said when explaining his decision to the media. “LA is far, I’ve got a 7-year-old son. he wouldn’t like that very much. Also, the taxes.”

Part of the reason McCoy thinks it’s his best fit is because current Head Coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid, was his coach during his six years with the Philadelphia Eagles. Schematically it would have made all the sense for McCoy to head out to Los Angeles, and suit up for the Chargers. Their number one running back, Melvin Gordon, is currently holding out desiring a new contract, the two sides don’t appear to be close on a contract at all. McCoy goin to the Chargers would have virtually guaranteed him to be a number one back. Instead, McCoy chose to spear head a double back attack with Damien Williams, with whom he is expected to split carries with

“I was either going back home to Philadelphia, or I was going back home to Big Red,” McCoy said in reference to Andy Reid when the Kansas City Star asked him about his decision

LeSean McCoy Explains Why He Chose To Play For The Kansas City Chiefs was originally published on cassiuslife.com

