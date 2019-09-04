Wendy Williams is not stopping anytime soon, despite health issues and marriage woes. Along with gearing up for a biopic, Wendy is lending her voice to the stand-up comedy world with an upcoming special she’s shopping around to premium networks and streaming platforms.

According to Deadline, Wendy is pushing the special fresh off her own live stand-up tour earlier this year. The T.V. special will be called Wendy Williams & Friends Presents: For The Record and the 90-minute show will feature Wendy’s take on a variety of topics. Of course, she’ll tackle the ups and downs of her own life, but she’ll also tackle the tabloid headlines similar to how she operates on The Wendy Williams Show. The special will also include other stand-ups like Royale Watkins, Carmen Barton, Mark Viera and newcomer Kristen Sivills.

The special will be produced by Back Roads Entertainment, which is responsible for BET’s 50 Cent show 50 Central.

Wendy explained:

“Listen, people are talking about me and my life, but they have no idea. And since comedy has always been the best source of therapy for me, I’m using this special to tell some really good stories and have my comedian friends do some great comedy we can all relate to.”

It should definitely be a “Hot Topic” once released.

Now to find the right network!

Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Preps Stand-Up Comedy Special Aimed For T.V. Or Streaming was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: