Stacey Abrams Empowers the LGBTGI++ Community At Atlanta Black Gay Pride’s 8th Annual Pure Heat Community Festival

(ATLANTA, GA) – September 3, 2019 – On Sunday, September 1st, Atlanta’s Piedmont Park welcomed the 8th Pure Heat Community Festival; also known as a free “day of unity.” The free cultural event is equipped with market and food vendors, live celebrity and local performers, entertainment, educational forums, prizes & giveaways – all designed to bring together the spirit of community, pride, and vision. This year’s festival honored trailblazing triple-threat entertainer Angelica Ross (“POSE” on FX), Award-Winning songstress Tweet, AARP’s Hillary Thomas, Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon and style guru Japan.

In partnership with The Vision Community Foundation, a portion of proceeds from the annual festival are used to benefit homeless LGBT youth and those impacted by HIV/AIDS. Hosted by Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen III, Rashad Burgess, Avian Watson, Melissa “DJ M” Scott, Julius “JuJu” James and Vaughn Alvarez, the Pure Heat Community Festival is a front seat into a spectacular gathering of minority LGBTQ people and their allies in the heart of Atlanta.

Stacey Abrams made her festival debut with empowering words for the LGBTQI++ community as part of her “Fair Fight 2020” campaign.

Actress and triple-threat entertainer Angelica Ross received the 2019 Trailblazer Award. Ross is a businesswoman (TransTech Social Enterprises), actress, and transgender rights advocate and most noted for her role as Candy on the hit Ryan Murphy show “Pose” (FX).

The “Southern Hummingbird,” Tweet, received the 2019 Legacy Award. Tweet is best known for her debut solo single, “Oops (Oh My)”, a song about self-loving and appreciation – produced by Timbaland featuring guest vocals by Missy Elliott. Tweet has released three solo albums – including the most recent self-titled project, Charlene, via Entertainment One. As an actress, she has appeared in the Billie Woodruff directed motion picture, Honey, and has also appeared in the sitcom The Parkers.

Notable VIP’s in attendance for 2019 included Jack Mizrahi (“Pose”), Cliff Vmir (BET), Crystal Fox (“Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots”), Ms. Poo (“Love & Hip Hop”), Sean Banked, Shay Johnson (“Love & Hip Hop”), Derek Jae (“Fashion Queens”), Paula Campbell, Veronica Vega, Damez, Cici Nicole and more.

Additional 2019 honorees included: Hillary Thomas from AARP (Humanitarian Award), Georgia State Representative Park Cannon (Activism Award) and make-up artist Japan (Trailblazer Award).

“The Pure Heat Community Festival is honored that the city of Atlanta welcomed us back for an 8th year. It is our goal to create a safe, fun, family environment for all. We take pride in honoring trailblazers like Angelica Ross and Tweet.” says The Vision Community Foundation deputy director, Avian Watson.

Previous festival honorees include entertainers K. Michelle, Sevyn Streeter, Brandy, Kelly Price, Ray J, Monica, Tiny and more. The annual hair battle, j-sette competition, gospel choir, house-music DJ and fashion show are set to return all live from the main-stage.

For more information on the Pure Heat Community Festival visit: pureheatcommunityfestival.com.

