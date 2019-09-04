Lewk Of The Week: Justine Skye Stuns In Purple For West Indian Day Parade

Carnival season gets bigger and better every year! With Labor Day Weekend marking the official celebration of the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, we saw millions of folks of Caribbean descent come out to represent their culture! Everyone from Jamaicans, Haitians, Trinidadians and more hit the parkway in style and it was a beautiful sight to see.

From beautiful headpieces, eye-catching makeup looks, masks and everything in between, the Caribbean spirit was alive and well over the weekend! In fact, one of our favorite looks from the festivities came from the beautiful Justine Skye, who has captured HelloBeautiful’s “Lewk of the Week.”

And with good reason…take a look!

Stepping out to celebrate her Jamaican roots, the songstress hit Eastern Parkway in a gorgeous purple costume. Styled by beloved stylist Ade Samuel (who has picked out winning looks for Yara Shahidi, Kelly Rowland, and Jhené Aiko), the songstress flaunted a stunning purple feathered headdress, an embellished choker, crystal bra, and matching bottoms, looking nothing short of amazing!

She even topped off the look with crystal garters and bedazzled fishnet stockings that took the look to the next level!

“Our signature “Diamond Girl” fishnets ($150, Dbluedazzled.com) take a few hours to dazzle, they’re crystallized by hand in LA,” designer Destiney Bleu shares.

“Diamond Girl” fishnets were our first official product. We started offering them back in 2010 after I made them for a dance audition and received tons of positive feedback.”

And we definitely see why fashion lovers can’t stop swooning over this creation! We’re sure Justine was over the moon with her whole ensemble.

Now, the perfect accent to almost any look, these stockings are a sexy must-have. And Justine rocks the industrial quality fishnets in Chocolate with Crystal AB to perfection!

“They’ve also been worn by Beyoncè, Rihanna, Normani, Serena Williams, Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, Kacey Musgraves, Shania Twain, Kylie Jenner and nearly every other star that’s popping right now,” Destiney gushes!

Destiney also shares that the Basic “Diamond Girl” Fishnets are one size fits most and the Industrials comes in three different sizes. Now, you know we can’t resist a size-inclusive find!

While most Carnival participants would avoid high-quality stockings to play mas, this offering is just what you need. The industrial quality, that’s meant for performers, is made out of 80 percent nylon and 20 percent spandex for a durable design you can trust to go the distance for a day full of dancing. Even better: The brand specializes in custom matching and custom dyes each pair to match six different skin tones.

If you’re ready to add these chic stockings to your collection, head on over to the D Bleu Dazzled website for more information.

