Ezekiel Elliott and Dallas Cowboys Agree to a Six Year $90 Million Deal

Miami Dolphins v Dallas Cowboys

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

The saga is over. Ezekiel Elliot will report to the Dallas Cowboys training facility and suit up week one.

The Cowboys and Elliot agree to a six-year, $90 million contract extension early Wednesday morning, the deal solidifies Zeke as the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

Ian Rapaport of NFL Network reports that almost half of the $90 million is guaranteed, and the entirety of the contract will be about $103 million spanning over 8 years. The Cowboys confirmed this deal.

Todd Archer reports that Zeke is currently planning to be at the Cowboys facility for practice on Wednesday.

Zeke still have two years left on his rookie deal agreed upon when Zeke was drafted in 2016, after the Cowboys decided to pick up the fifth-year option on his deal.

Zeke has put up historic numbers during his three years in the NFL, he has averaged over 100 yards per game over his first three seasons, he has led the league in rushing for two of the three seasons. The only season he did not lead the league in rushing was the year he was suspended for six games. Ezekiel Elliot has also etched his name on an exclusive list of 13 other NFL players, including Eric Dickerson, Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, who would go on to rush for 4,000 yards combined in their first three seasons in the league.

Part of the reason for Zeke’s hold out is how much they have used Zeke these past three years, he has been used quite frequently. Zeke has 868 rushing attempts, and 135 receptions since he has come into the league, that’s tops in the NFL.

“Well, Zeke’s a great football player, and good things happen when he has the ball in his hands, but we understand the pounding that he takes. He’s a focal point of every defense that we play against. We like to hand him the ball; we like to throw him the ball. Again, a lot of positive things happen for our team when we do that. But we recognize the workload, and we just have to make sure that we have good alternatives to that going forward, whether it’s in-house or somewhere else.”

With all the contract drama now behind them, the Cowboys can focus on division rival New York Giants week one.

Ezekiel Elliott and Dallas Cowboys Agree to a Six Year $90 Million Deal was originally published on cassiuslife.com

