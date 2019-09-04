CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Is Serving Up All The Lewks In ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Video

The Texas rapper is joined by Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, Rico Nasty, La La Anthony, and more!

Spotify Celebrates Megan Thee Stallion's New Album

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Yes, Labor Day has come and gone, but Megan Thee Stallion is doing her best to add a few more weeks to the hot girl summer season.

On Tuesday, the Texas rapper dropped her visuals for her summer anthem featuring Nicki Minaj. Oh, and the duo is joined by Ty Dolla $ign, Rico Nasty, La La Anthony, Ari Lennox, Summer Walker and more.

The video, directed by Munachi Osegbu, is giving you hee-haw energy meets ratched pool party…and we love it! Oh, and the ladies are serving up some serious vesatile lewks, female empowerment, and body positivity!

Peep the red hair and tiger stripes:

View this post on Instagram

Real Hot Girl Shit 🐎🦄

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

 

And this one with Nicki rocking a bright yellow wet-look wig:

 

 

You better come through with this look!

View this post on Instagram

#HotGirlSummer

A post shared by @ otmisanicon on

 

It takes a village for all this #BlackGirlMagic:

 

Peep the entire video and its shenanigans for yourself:

 

Megan Thee Stallion Is Serving Up All The Lewks In ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

photos
