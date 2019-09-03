CLOSE
Watch The Teaser For Netflix’s New Hiphop Series “Rhythm + Flow” [VIDEO]

Rhythm And Flow on Netflix

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Courtesy Netflix

It’s finally here! NETFLIX just dropped the new teaser for the FIRST EVER hip-hop competition show “Rhythm + Flow” where Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and T.I. judge hopefuls looking to be the next big thing. Check it out below:

 

What did you think? Will you be watching?

Netflix announced the October 9 premiere date for the hiphop competition series Rhythm + Flow by unveiling the teaser during Cardi B’s co-headlining set at the 2019 Made In America Festival. Starting October 9, new episodes of Rhythm + Flow will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 10 hour-long episodes.

Show Synopsis: Global superstars Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris search for the next hip hop sensation in Rhythm + Flow,

Netflix’s first music competition show. The series brings together industry legends across a multi-city search in hip hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago, to find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their come up.

Watch The Teaser For Netflix’s New Hiphop Series “Rhythm + Flow” [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

photos
