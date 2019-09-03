Watch The Teaser For Netflix’s New Hiphop Series “Rhythm + Flow” [VIDEO]

It’s finally here! NETFLIX just dropped the new teaser for the FIRST EVER hip-hop competition show “Rhythm + Flow” where Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and T.I. judge hopefuls looking to be the next big thing. Check it out below:

What did you think? Will you be watching?

Netflix announced the October 9 premiere date for the hiphop competition series Rhythm + Flow by unveiling the teaser during Cardi B’s co-headlining set at the 2019 Made In America Festival. Starting October 9, new episodes of Rhythm + Flow will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 10 hour-long episodes.

Show Synopsis: Global superstars Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris search for the next hip hop sensation in Rhythm + Flow,

Netflix’s first music competition show. The series brings together industry legends across a multi-city search in hip hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago, to find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their come up.

