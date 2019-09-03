CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Woman Sues After Being Forced To Deliver Baby In A Jail Cell After Reportedly Being Ignored By Staff [VIDEO]

According to CBS Denver, a woman who gave birth alone in her jail cell is suing after deputies and nurses reportedly ignored her cries for help during her five hours of labor.

Surveillance video shows Diana Sanchez lying down on her cell bed, crying out in pain before she pulls off her pants and delivers a baby.

In a federal lawsuit, Sanchez states that she first alerted jail staff that she was experiencing contractions at 5:00 a.m. The lawsuit also says that Sanchez spoke with Denver deputies and Denver Health nurses over eight times that morning, informing them every time that she was experiencing contractions.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Three hours later Sanchez’s water broke, at which point she again attempted to alert staff. An absorbent pad is slid under her door for her to put on her bed about 45 minutes before she gave birth. After she gives birth, a nurse walks in and picks up the baby.

The federal lawsuit says that jail officials “cruelly chose convenience over compassion” by not calling for an ambulance after Sanchez’s water broke and she was bleeding.

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Woman Sues After Being Forced To Deliver Baby In A Jail Cell After Reportedly Being Ignored By Staff [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Speaks Out On The Dangers Of…
 7 hours ago
09.03.19
Blac Chyna Doesn’t Get Child Support And Doesn’t…
 7 hours ago
09.03.19
Rebecca Crews On The Reality Of Loving An…
 7 hours ago
09.03.19
DeVon Franklin Explains Why Faith Is His Superpower
 7 hours ago
09.03.19
Woman Sues After Being Forced To Deliver Baby…
 8 hours ago
09.03.19
Watch The Teaser For Netflix’s New Hiphop Series…
 8 hours ago
09.03.19
Black-Owned Real Estate Development Company Fights Gentrification In…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Statue Paying Homage To Tennis Legend Althea Gibson…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
LeBron James Surprises Student With Back-To-School Shopping Spree
 2 days ago
09.03.19
‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Asks Tasha & Riq “Whose…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Reports: Kevin Hart Suffers Major Back Injuries After…
 2 days ago
09.01.19
Ari Lennox Talks Love For Missy Elliott, #DontMuteDC…
 4 days ago
08.31.19
Women Be Winnin’: Hot 97’s TT Torrez Celebrates…
 4 days ago
08.31.19
Tennessee Man Sues Popeyes For Running Out Of…
 4 days ago
08.31.19
It’s Official: Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Make Public…
 4 days ago
08.31.19
Are Chloe Bailey and Diggy Simmons Dating In…
 4 days ago
08.31.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close