DeVon Franklin Explains Why Faith Is His Superpower

In a world where your difference is your destiny, DeVon Franklin uses faith as his superpower.
In his childhood, he battled a devastating loss that rocked his family to the core. But, armed with on-screen heroes as inspiration and church as a home base, he went to war against his circumstances. He was empowered by his mother and a team of super women who were determined to give DeVon and his brothers a chance.
As the hero of his own story, DeVon reveals the highs and lows on his “Road to Golden.” Watch:
This is the second installment of the Black & Positively Golden series presented by McDonald’s.®
