Blac Chyna Doesn’t Get Child Support And Doesn’t Want It Either

Blac Chyna has a luxurious lifestyle, and if you thought her children’s fathers are the reason why then you thought wrong.

During a visit to The Morning Culture radio show on Atlanta’s V-103, the mother of two revealed that neither Tyga or Rob Kardashian provide child support. While answering a question about how being considered high maintenance affects her love life, the D.C native said she is the one funding her lifestyle.

“I’m the one maintaining it. I’m the one cashing out. I don’t get no child support,” she said.

Chyna has a son with rapper Tyga, seven-year-old King Cairo, and a three-year-old daughter with Rob Kardashian, Dream.

She isn’t concerned about it, though. Blac Chyna, born Angela White, added that she doesn’t want it either.

Back in March, a judge ruled that Rob Kardashian did not have to pay any child support and that he would take care of Dream’s needs when she is in his care. It was also ruled that they would split her expenses 50/50.

She has a similar arrangement with Tyga.

“They had an agreement, each of them would share custody and pay for their own stuff, their own childcare, nannies, food, and expenses for King,” a close source told HollywoodLife.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

