KEVIN HART RECOVERING FROM BACK SURGERY … Eniko Says He’ll Be ‘Fine’

https://www.tmz.com/2019/09/02/kevin-hart-back-surgery-car-accident/ Kevin Hart is on the mend this morning after going under the knife Sunday … less than 24 hours after he injured his back in that horrific car accident.

A source connected to Kevin tells us doctors completed successful back surgery on Kevin Sunday evening. Another source told us the comedian is expected to remain in the hospital for at least a couple of days while he recovers.

TMZ broke the story … Kevin was miraculously able to walk away from the accident early Sunday morning on L.A.’s treacherous Mulholland Highway — with assistance from a bodyguard — but was rushed to a hospital with what cops called a “major back injury”

