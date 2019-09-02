Project Beauty Expo Is the Conference Every Brown Beauty Needs

Beauties, are you ready to take your beauty routine up a notch? Well, get excited because Project Beauty Expo is coming! Founded by esthetician, creator and owner of Moneé Cosmetics and fellow Brown beauty, Brittany Brown, Project Beauty Expo (PBE) is a one of a kind experience that every Black woman can enjoy. The annual “part conference, part experiential inspirational wonderland” is an opportunity for women of color to celebrate and connect with indie brand founders, network with content creators, hear from beauty enthusiasts and learn about everything there is to know about natural beauty, wellness and healthy living.

“In the billion-dollar beauty industry, there is no platform that provides women with the tools to prepare themselves to enter this market while also giving them an opportunity to be discovered,” Brown explained. “With the platform provided by Project Beauty Expo, emerging or existing beauty brand owners have the opportunity to learn how to better operate their business as well as showcase their brand to the mass market.” As Brown stated, PBE was ultimately created in an effort to increase the number of multicultural women in the beauty industry by providing a support group for those interested in growing in this space.

Not only is PBE a place where women of color can connect and build, it also aims to provide education from industry experts and buyers such as Sephora, Target, Ulta, Shopify and more that are dedicated to sharing insights on how to ultimately grow your indie beauty brand. What started as small event in Washington, D.C in 2016 has grown to over 40 participating brands and 300+ attendees, and only aims to get bigger. This year, the expo is taking over the West Coast (LA to be exact) starting on September 14th and is set to be unlike any other beauty conference you’ve ever seen before. “[This] is a very exciting year for PBE,” Brown told us. “Not only have we migrated our community across the country but we’ve also expanded our event to 2 days. We added a full of workshops and to equip our exhibitors and other interested beauty professionals with the resources and information needed to grow their beauty business.”

What sets PBE apart from your traditional beauty conference is that it’s a space specifically designed for Black and Brown beauty curators looking to take their careers to the next level. While larger beauty conferences might overlook this talented group of women, PBE was created for and by Black women and is designed to make sure people of color aren’t forgotten in the beauty world.

In the short amount of time that PBE has been in existence, it’s grown to not only showcase indie beauty brands but also offer opportunities for Black and Brown women, beauty bloggers, natural beauty fanatics and enthusiasts to connect, collaborate, and share. The goal of #PBE2019, according to Brown is to “equip founders with knowledge through carefully curated workshops and create an experience for consumers and beauty entrepreneurs to come together to support the next generation of beauty disruptors that lack visibility within the industry.”

Take it from the experts, this is one beauty event you don’t want to miss!

For more on Project Beauty Expo and to purchase tickets to the event, click here: http://www.projectbeautyexpo.com/

Project Beauty Expo Is the Conference Every Brown Beauty Needs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com