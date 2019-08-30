The #DeeList: Top 5 Ways to Ruin Your Friday

Everyday above ground is a good day, but on Friday I like positive vibes, happy thoughts, and good news only. So here are some things to avoid to keep the ‘Good Friday’ going.

5. You Have the Runs

You just had to get that South Dallas Cafe for dinner, AND the dessert. Now it was amazing going down…but now it’s traveled further south and you can’t leave the house! Bruh, I promise it’s okay to get a to-go container and save some of it so you not blowing up the bathroom at the kickback.

4. You Overdose

You’re not gonna make it to the party on Friday…because of the “party” you had on Thursday. Listen it’s all fun and games until they gotta stick you with the narcan. Just say no to drugs and say yes to weed.

3. Your Date Goes Horribly Wrong

You’ve been waiting on this Friday date since Tuesday. And he has the nerve to show up late, not apologize, and be ugly and good light! This is why you don’t go out with guys you meet at night; that medium-ugly turns to butt ugly real quick under the right florescent.

2. You Get Scammed Out Some Money

As many times as you hear about people falling for stupid emails and losing all their money, that would never be you; you don’t check your email! But then you get a text that’s supposedly about your bank account…and you respond and enter your details. Now all $72.67 of your hard earned money is gone! Just stop answering texts until Monday

1. You Get Your Hair Wet

I don’t care what deep wave Peruvian Malaysian bundles you have in your head…I got natural hair and it takes hours to make it look like I woke up like this. And I’ll be damned if I forget an umbrella the day of scattered thunderstorms! So I’ll make sure I’m prepared with a poncho, jacket, and shower cap, just in case.

