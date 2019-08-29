CLOSE
Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing Chemo

2019 Daytime Emmy Awards

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Five months after he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebek is back at work taping the new season of ‘Jeopardy!’

In a new video released, Trebek said that his chemotherapy treatments are “over” and that he’s “on the mend.”

New episodes are set to begin airing on local TV beginning on September 9th.

Trebek, who announced his cancer diagnosis back in March told fans that he was “going to fight this.”

“And I’m going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers,” he said. “Also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

He even joked during the taping of season 35 that he had to beat the disease, “because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years.”

Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing Chemo was originally published on RadioNowHouston.com

