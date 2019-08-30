CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Missy Elliott Was Sick The Day Before The MTV Awards

We all know that Missy Elliott is a genius, an innovator, icon, game-changer, legend, the baddest. What we did know that she was a soldier capable of powering through intense sickness. During a recent interview with Angie Martinez, Missy revealed that she was extremely sick the night before her MTV Video Vanguard Award and even during the performance.

See what she had to say below.

Missy: The day before the show, my chest—I couldn’t breathe. I had to go to the hospital. Just a cold. They gave me some cough syrup. I was like, ‘Oh this is not good.’ They got me on the lean.

Angie Martinez: It’s not a good feeling.

Missy: No. Give me a Motrin. Cuz that thang had me like mouth open, looking crazy. Cuz my chest and stuff messed up.

Angie: What was it though, did you find out?

Missy: Just a cold.

Angie: Did you do that performance sick?

Missy: Yes.

Angie: On medicine?

Missy: Yes. I was sick. Yes. So sick

Angie: How did you do that?…Because you’re Missy.

Missy: Just gotta fight it and be like, ‘What Ima do?’ Tell MTV after they spent all that bread? They woulda been like you better take this whatever and get out there.

I just had a chance to see it last night on the way to the hospital again. I’m just watching it sick. I saw it last night fully through. I was like, ‘Wow.’

But this is not the first time, Missy has dealt with illness. She famously has battled Graves disease. She spoke about that period in her life as well.

“It happened out of nowhere. I’ve always worked, worked, worked and never stopped. And sometime your body like, ‘Ok, you wylin.’ I remember not being able to write. I couldn’t even lift up a pen, a cup. I remember Monica came to my house one time and was like, ‘Okay, just tell me the words and I’ll write it for you.’ It was bad. It went on for a minute, for like a year. Then it’s a lot that come with it. But I got a praying family. My family prays. They pray very hard.”

Missy Elliott Was Sick The Day Before The MTV Awards was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Singer Lizzo Doesn’t Trust Men That Want To…
 15 hours ago
08.30.19
Missy Elliott Was Sick The Day Before The…
 16 hours ago
08.30.19
Garcelle Beauvais Becomes First Black Women To Join…
 16 hours ago
08.30.19
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 23 hours ago
08.30.19
Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing…
 23 hours ago
08.30.19
Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing…
 23 hours ago
08.30.19
6 LGBTQ Icons That Totally Changed Sports History
 24 hours ago
08.30.19
5 items
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Malaysia’s Beauty Business Glow Up…
 2 days ago
08.30.19
50 Cent Tells The Emmy’s To “Kiss His…
 3 days ago
08.28.19
Leslie Jones Not Returning To ‘Saturday Night Live’…
 3 days ago
08.28.19
Popeyes Reveals They’re Sold Out Of Their New…
 3 days ago
08.28.19
16 items
PHOTOS: Back-2-School Drive at the School of The…
 3 days ago
08.30.19
Would A ‘Martin’ Reboot Work In Today’s Social…
 3 days ago
08.28.19
Does School Really Prepare Us For The Real…
 3 days ago
08.27.19
Wendy Williams Reveals Details About Her Estranged Husband’s…
 3 days ago
08.27.19
0 item
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 4 days ago
08.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close