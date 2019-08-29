CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Meet Layton Greene, QC’s First R&B Artist [VIDEO]

Layton Greene @ Hot 96.3

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / Hot 96.3

Layton Greene‘s career all started with one post on social media. After making a cover to Kodak Black’s “Roll In Peace,” the St. Louis native went viral . Her video has received over 200,000 views on Instagram and 8,000 retweets on Twitter; with those numbers still growing daily.

After gaining much success with her viral video, the 20-year-old earned the respect of Quality Control’s founders and signed to the label in February of 2019. Although she may be young, she made history that day becoming the first R&B artist to sign with the label.

Layton stopped through Hot 96.3 to share her journey thus far, why she chose to sign with QC, her personal struggles, and whether she is rocking with Popeyes or Chick-Fil-A!

Check out Layton Greene’s hit song “Can’t Leave Alone” featuring Lil Baby, City Girls, and PNB Rock.

Meet Layton Greene, QC’s First R&B Artist [VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Singer Lizzo Doesn’t Trust Men That Want To…
 15 hours ago
08.30.19
Missy Elliott Was Sick The Day Before The…
 16 hours ago
08.30.19
Garcelle Beauvais Becomes First Black Women To Join…
 16 hours ago
08.30.19
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 23 hours ago
08.30.19
Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing…
 23 hours ago
08.30.19
Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing…
 23 hours ago
08.30.19
6 LGBTQ Icons That Totally Changed Sports History
 24 hours ago
08.30.19
5 items
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Malaysia’s Beauty Business Glow Up…
 2 days ago
08.30.19
50 Cent Tells The Emmy’s To “Kiss His…
 3 days ago
08.28.19
Leslie Jones Not Returning To ‘Saturday Night Live’…
 3 days ago
08.28.19
Popeyes Reveals They’re Sold Out Of Their New…
 3 days ago
08.28.19
16 items
PHOTOS: Back-2-School Drive at the School of The…
 3 days ago
08.30.19
Would A ‘Martin’ Reboot Work In Today’s Social…
 3 days ago
08.28.19
Does School Really Prepare Us For The Real…
 3 days ago
08.27.19
Wendy Williams Reveals Details About Her Estranged Husband’s…
 3 days ago
08.27.19
0 item
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes &…
 4 days ago
08.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close