Oakland Atheltics Pitcher Liam Hendriks Says Warriors Treated Them ‘Like Sh*t’

With the Warriors out of town and the raiders set to move to Las Vegas, Hendriks won't have to worry about anybody treating the Athletics poorly anymore.

MLB: AUG 27 Athletics at Royals

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Liam Hendriks, closer for the Oakland Athletics, did not hold back in sharing his feelings of how the Golden State Warriors treated the their neighbors. Ring Central Coliseum, the home of the Oakland Athletics, sits right across the parking lot from Oracle Arena —the former home of the Golden State Warriors. The arena has since been renamed Oakland Arena.

In an interview with The Athletic, Hendriks said, “I don’t follow the Warriors. They treated us like s**t over here so we don’t care for them much.”

The closer says the Warriors switched up on them once they became the best team in the city.

“When the Warriors sucked and the A’s were good, the A’s would give them tickets,” Hendriks said. “When the Warriors became good they decided to cut all ties and become assholes. So, no love lost for them leaving.”

Beginning this year, the Warriors are moving across the bay to San Francisco to a new arena, the Chase Center. The move to San Fran ends nearly 50 years that the Warriors called Oakland home.

Hendriks mentions the rude behavior extended to their parking lot attendants. He also said  he was once told that his status as a player on the Athletics means less than that of an average Warriors fan.

“I got told I’m not as important as a player for the A’s as a fan for the Warriors is,” he recalled. “He wouldn’t let us out of the F Lot. We’re trying to get out and he wouldn’t let us out.”

Oakland Atheltics Pitcher Liam Hendriks Says Warriors Treated Them ‘Like Sh*t’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

