The #DeeList: Top 5 Reasons the Hot Girl Summer is Over

It’s still hot outside, but it’s time for the hot girls to hang it up. Here’s why:

5. The Hot Girls are Lukewarm at Best

The rapping telling us to gt money and bump these dudes, meanwhile they in love like hell. Yung Miami pregnant, Megan’s boyfriend has 7 kids…hot girls where?

4. The Theme Song is Trash

Be real with yourself: This Megan, Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki collaboration sounds rushed, thrown together…it’s just not good. Every movement needs a good theme song and this ain’t it.

3. School Started Back

Yea it was fun to act reckless while your son was at his dad’s house for the summer, but you got whole responsibilities out here. Ain’t nobody got time to be a hot girl when you got parent-teacher conferences to get to. Speaking of which…

2. Megan the Stallion is Back in School

If the chick who popularized the term is looking forward to “hot nerd fall,” clearly the summer is coming to an end.

1. Hot Girls Don’t Wanna Claim the True Title

Don’t try and switch it up and say being a hot girl is about living your best life. It was about hopping on and off man meat while not catching feelings, and playing him out his money. Claim that prostitution title and wear it well!

