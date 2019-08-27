DeMarcus Cousins Allegedly Threatened to ‘Put A Bullet In The Head’ Of His Son’s Mother

TMZ Sports reportedly obtained court documents from a police report filed by West claiming the Cousins has threatened to kill her just one day before his wedding. Cousins was scheduled to marry Morgan Lang in Atlanta on August 23. You can see the video of the alleged phone call between Demarcus Cousins and his ex-girlfriend Christy West

The most damning part, Christy West, the mother of their child, is saying that she has video proof.

.

West is saying she recorded the conversation while with her son at a trampoline park in Alabama with their son, and she is adamant. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYn32gJVL2U

She also claims that Demarcus made threats about getting her killed “even if he didn’t have to get his hands dirty doing it.” According to court documents, Cousins has also choked West during a previous altercation, but West did not go into details on that.

She has filed to keep Cousins away from both her son, and herself, but she did mention that she would not be opposed to Cousins being around with supervised visitation.

Boogie Cousins’ wedding went as planned, but his 7-year-old son was not in attendance.