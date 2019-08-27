CLOSE
Aaliyah’s Estate Asks Visitors to Please Respect Her Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

A visitor thought it was a good idea to apply lip gloss to Aaliyah's likeness.

Aaliyah File Photos

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

It has been almost 20 years since the death of Aaliyah shocked the world. Today, she remains one of the most influential artist in the music industry. To commemorate her impact and legacy, Madame Tussauds created a wax likeness at their Las Vegas museum for the 18th anniversary of her death.

But while a lot of people celebrated and praised the figure, someone visiting the museum thought it was a good idea to alter the image of the wax statue by adding lip gloss. This caused Aaliyah’s estate to speak out against it on Twitter.

“We ask kindly that anyone visiting the Aaliyah wax figure @TussaudsVegas please treat it with respect, this has been a lot of years of hard work by her fans petitioning and her family’s @RAD_6 support,” a tweet from Aaliyah’s official account reads. The tweet also includes a photo of the lip gloss being applied to the figure, an incident they called “inappropriate and unacceptable.”

Since the death of the famed singer in 2001, Aaliyah’s estate and family have put an emphasis on preserving and protecting her legacy. They have both, along with producer Timbaland, very closely and methodically gone through every sample request ever submitted for her records and vocals to assure her art will not be manipulated in any way, shape, or form.

The tweet briefly refers to the long fight that occurred just to have Aaliyah placed in Madame Tussauds, and when they finally consented, Tussauds made a decision to use her outfit from her most famous music video, “Try Again”.

Aaliyah’s Estate Asks Visitors to Please Respect Her Madame Tussauds Wax Figure was originally published on cassiuslife.com

