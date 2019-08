Jeezy called into Quick Silva show to talk about his newest album “TM104.” They talked about his imprint on the Atlanta music scene and how he changed the game and sound of the ATL music culture. He also answered the question we all want to know… Is he really retiring?!?! Listen to the full interview for the answer.

Jeezy Answers The Question EVERYONE Wants To Know…Is He Retiring [Audio] was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: