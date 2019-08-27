CLOSE
Cassie Is Officially Engaged & Shares The Cutest Engagement Video

P.Diddy Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2012 at VIP Room Theatre

Source: Foc Kan / Getty

Can we say winning? Cassie has a new baby & a new hubby!

The preggo mama not only has just shared a peek at her growing belly with us but, also shared that she’s engaged.

Cassie posted the ABSOLUTE cutest western style engagement video. Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @comptoncowboys & @emiliosanchez

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

