CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant Based Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken has announced the release of a plant-based fried chicken recipe coming to stores!  KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken” will be available to customers at a store in Smyrna, Georgia, near Atlanta’s SunTrust Park this week.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Beyond Meat has been a big craze spreading the nation so much so even Burger King added their Impossible Burger to their menu countrywide.  But KFC is the first fast-food restaurant to offer a Beyond Meat friend chicken to their menu.

 

KFC will offer it’s Smyrna location customers their Beyond Fried Chicken in nuggets or boneless wings.  Prices range from $1.99-$8.49 depending on the quantity ordered.  No word on when KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken” will be available in additional stores.

 

Famous Vegans & Vegetarians

4 photos Launch gallery

Famous Vegans & Vegetarians

Continue reading Famous Vegans & Vegetarians

Famous Vegans & Vegetarians

These famous folks will not be having any turkey this Thanksgiving.  Shout out to all the  Vegetarians and Vegans.

source

The Latest:

Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant Based Chicken was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Does School Really Prepare Us For The Real…
 8 hours ago
08.27.19
Wendy Williams Reveals Details About Her Estranged Husband’s…
 10 hours ago
08.27.19
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 21 hours ago
08.27.19
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 21 hours ago
08.27.19
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 23 hours ago
08.27.19
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
BeatKing Explains How He Started The #CucumberChallenge And…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
Wendy Williams On Her Relationships With Kris Jenner…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
BJ The Chicago Kid Wants To Keep That…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
Howard University Launches New Diversity Coaching Program
 2 days ago
08.26.19
Keshia Knight Pulliam And Arian Simone Launch Venture…
 2 days ago
08.26.19
Moon Palace Resort Captures The Essence Of Jamaican…
 2 days ago
08.26.19
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost’s Begins His Quest For Revenge…
 2 days ago
08.26.19
RIP: Dem Franchise Boyz Member Buddie Has Passed…
 2 days ago
08.26.19
16 items
The Theme Song To ‘Power’ Traded Joe For…
 2 days ago
08.27.19
Dear Dayton, Your Blackness Will Not Be Erased
 3 days ago
08.26.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close