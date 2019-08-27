Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant Based Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken has announced the release of a plant-based fried chicken recipe coming to stores! KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken” will be available to customers at a store in Smyrna, Georgia, near Atlanta’s SunTrust Park this week.
Beyond Meat has been a big craze spreading the nation so much so even Burger King added their Impossible Burger to their menu countrywide. But KFC is the first fast-food restaurant to offer a Beyond Meat friend chicken to their menu.
KFC will offer it’s Smyrna location customers their Beyond Fried Chicken in nuggets or boneless wings. Prices range from $1.99-$8.49 depending on the quantity ordered. No word on when KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken” will be available in additional stores.
