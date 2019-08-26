CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

BeatKing Explains How He Started The #CucumberChallenge And Why He’s Banned In 3 States! [EXCLUSIVE]

Damn, BeatKing‘s antics done got him banned in three different states?!

The Club God sits down with the Madd Hatta Morning Show to explain once and for all how the #CucumberChallenge started, why he creates different types of music for his fanbases, how he considers himself one of the pioneers of injecting club energy in the raps of Megan Thee Stallion and KenTheMan and why he can’t perform in certain cities in the Bible Belt.

“I’m banned in a city in Arkansas, a city in Texas … the Bible belt because my shows are too explicit! Cause when these females get naked and do this cucumber stuff, the city is turned upside down. I’ve done this at colleges and dean’s have called my manager asking us to take down the video … and I tell them, ‘I have daughters. I’ll take it down.’”

Plus, BeatKing breaks down why he has Club God Parenting and why he has to explain to his daughters that what he does is work — but they can’t repeat any of it! Plus, yes, his little girls laugh at the Cucumber Challenge videos too.

RELATED: BeatKing’s Cucumber Challenge Has Everybody Wilding Out!

RELATED: BeatKing Returns With His ‘Club God 6’ Album [NEW MUSIC]

BeatKing Explains How He Started The #CucumberChallenge And Why He’s Banned In 3 States! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 11 hours ago
08.27.19
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 12 hours ago
08.27.19
BeatKing Explains How He Started The #CucumberChallenge And…
 12 hours ago
08.27.19
Wendy Williams On Her Relationships With Kris Jenner…
 15 hours ago
08.27.19
BJ The Chicago Kid Wants To Keep That…
 15 hours ago
08.27.19
Howard University Launches New Diversity Coaching Program
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Keshia Knight Pulliam And Arian Simone Launch Venture…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
Moon Palace Resort Captures The Essence Of Jamaican…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost’s Begins His Quest For Revenge…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
RIP: Dem Franchise Boyz Member Buddie Has Passed…
 2 days ago
08.26.19
16 items
The Theme Song To ‘Power’ Traded Joe For…
 2 days ago
08.27.19
Dear Dayton, Your Blackness Will Not Be Erased
 2 days ago
08.26.19
Lit ASL: Here’s How Barack Obama Made Lizzo’s…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Flo Rida Defines What A “Snack” Means To…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Iconology: All Hail Missy Elliott, Queen Of Hip-Hop…
 4 days ago
08.26.19
NBA Star Stephen Curry To Financially Back Golf…
 4 days ago
08.26.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close