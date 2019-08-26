CLOSE
Wendy Williams On Her Relationships With Kris Jenner & Blac Chyna | 100.3 Exclusive

In part 2 of our exclusive interview with Wendy Williams, K. Foxx wants to understand where Wendy Williams stands with her “celebrity relationships”.

K. Foxx remembered that Wendy wouldn’t have celebrity friends, so relationships wouldn’t be in jeopardy if she had to speak about them. But since the breakup, Wendy has been seen out with celebs like Kris Jenner & Blac Chyna. Wendy explains where she stands in 2019 with that rule.

Missed part 1 of our exclusive? Click here to watch now!

Wendy Williams On Her Relationships With Kris Jenner & Blac Chyna | 100.3 Exclusive was originally published on rnbphilly.com

