WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Andrew Luck Retires, ‘Black Panther II’ Gets A Release Date & More

In a shocking move that no one saw coming, Indianapolis Colts franchise quarterback, Andrew Luck stepped away from the NFL Saturday night (August 24). During the Colts preseason matchup with the Chicago Bears, ESPN NFL insider, Adam Schefter dropped the bombshell news in the form a Tweet sending shockwaves throughout the sports world. The announcement even took some members of the Colts organization by surprise, they asked if the Tweet actually came from Schefter’s real account or a fake one.

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

Luck (29), cited having to deal with constant injuries taking away his love for the game as to why he decided it was time to hang up his cleats. Luck said he did meet with Colts’ owner Jim Irsay earlier in the day to inform him of his decision. When the news broke, some fans could be heard booing the quarterback as he walked off the field into the locker room.

Colts fans are booing Andrew Luck 😳 pic.twitter.com/k5JsXSYcBG — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 25, 2019

Luck held an impromptu press conference following the game where he further explained his decision to step away from football in what some consider the prime of his career. While holding back tears at times, Luck stated:

“I’ve been stuck in this process, I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live. It’s taken the joy out of this game … the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football.”

“This is not an easy decision. It’s the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.”

With Luck’s early retirement, he joins the likes of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson, and Rob Gronkowski. Like the Colts’ former QB, they too stepped away from the NFL in their primes. Who knows, this might be an opportunity for Colin Kaepernick to get back in the league.

Read more.

Andrew Luck, who turns 30 in September, already has met with Colts owner Jim Irsay to tell him of the decision, the source said.https://t.co/VSWUJ4p5hh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 25, 2019

Black Panther II Finally Has A Release Date

We are heading back to Wakanda as a family on May 6, 2022. Ryan Coogler made the big announcement Saturday (August 24), alongside Marvel Studio’s president Kevin Feige during Disney’s D23 Expo topping off a day full of big reveals. No further details were revealed about the highly-anticipated sequel.

Black Panther was one of Marvel Studios most successful films. Since hitting theaters February 2018, the film went on to gross over a billion dollars. The movie also took home three Oscars for original score, production, and costume design. The news of the forthcoming sequel was welcomed distraction from the MCU shattering revelation the Spider-Man will no longer be in any upcoming Disney/Marvel movies.

Read more.

Just announced at #D23Expo, Ryan Coogler returns to direct Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER 2, in theaters May 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9zfcFzOi6z — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

Death Row’s Music Catalogue Now Owned By Hasbro Toy Company

Mr. Potato Head, Optimus Prime, G.I. Joe and “Gin and Juice?” All of those things are under one umbrella now thanks to Hasbro’s $4 billion purchase of Entertainment One. According to Rolling Stone, the multimedia company’s move to acquire Peppa Pig and PJ Masks acquired Death Row Records in the process as well.

eOne became the parent company of Death Row when it purchased the label who gave the world Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and more for $280 million in 2013. Death Row declared bankruptcy seven years before its acquisition by Entertainment One. Speaking on the new deal, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner without mentioning the iconic record label stated:

“The acquisition of eOne adds beloved story-led global family brands that deliver strong operating returns to Hasbro’s portfolio and provides a pipeline of new brand creation driven by family-oriented storytelling.”

We are interested to see how this will all pan out.

Read more.

A toy company now owns Death Row Records https://t.co/rKFOUGlQrD pic.twitter.com/9ed5LCGONS — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 23, 2019

Photo: Justin Casterline / Getty

WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Andrew Luck Retires, ‘Black Panther II’ Gets A Release Date & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: