Howard University Launches New Diversity Coaching Program

Beyond Kneeling? Celebrities Who Support Jay-Z Partnering With The NFL

Jay-Z has been in a media firestorm ever since the rapper announced his new business partnership with the NFL. The Brooklyn native met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who was accused of actively working to prevent Colin Kaepernick from being in the NFL, and said he thought people should move beyond kneeling toward "actionable items." Now it is being reported that the rapper will be part owner of an NFL team. Several people have blasted Jay-Z like Shaun King, Jemele Hill and Carolinas Panthers Safety Eric Reid, who is still kneeling. However, there are some folks who still have Jay's back. See Also: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: 'She's The One Person Who Could Crush Trump' In case you missed it, TMZ reported that "Sources connected to Jay and with direct knowledge tell us ... Jay is going to have a 'significant ownership interest' in an NFL team. As for which team ... we're not being told, but we are told 'it is going to happen in the near future.'" Allegedly, he has wanted to become a part-owner "because he's a huge fan, already has a sports business and wants to continue to be a change agent for the NFL." However, the site also claims he cannot manage players, "Jay is not an NFL agent and does not take part in the operations of the NFL players in Roc Nation." Reid blasted the rapper and the move. “Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment the NFL did to Colin," Reid said. "And now he’s going to be a part-owner ... It’s kind of despicable." https://twitter.com/josephperson/status/1162553068187262978 He continued: "He's capitalized on this situation. Nobody to my knowledge talked about social justice before Colin started protesting. That was not a topic of the NFL off the field. For Jay-Z to come in and partner to address social justice, do it behind Colin's back, get paid to do it ... I don't have words." https://twitter.com/KeepBlitzin/status/1162556518727913472 On Wednesday, Kaepernick marked the third year of his kneeling protest during the playing of the national anthem with a social media post of his own saying in no uncertain terms that he would continue “to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement!" See the post below: https://twitter.com/Kaepernick7/status/1161758390999298049 Scroll down to see some of Jay-Z's supporters below.