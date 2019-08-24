CLOSE
Rotimi Talks New Music & Dre’s Fate On The Final Season Of Power!

Rotimi Akinosho attends the Power Final Season Premiere held...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

With the anticipation of the new and final season of Power, fans want to know how everything from the previous seasons will play out.

Rotimi called in to chat with Ashmac about Dre’s fate on the show and what fans can expect in the new season. Not only is Rotimi a talented actor, he is also an amazing artist. He talks about his new music, mistakes as a new artist, and how being himself has made him more successful.

Check out some of Rotimi’s music:

Check out the final season of Power airing Sunday Aug.25th on Starz! Watch the trailer below:

Rotimi Talks New Music & Dre’s Fate On The Final Season Of Power! was originally published on hot963.com

