Lit ASL: Here’s How Barack Obama Made Lizzo’s Day

Just when you thought President Obama couldn’t get any cooler, he does.

Summer’s almost over but the former Head Of State dropped his 2019 Summer Playlist, and it further proves he’s still the coolest guy on the planet.

Lizzo‘s “Juice” made it to number six on the list and the “Truth Hurts” singer couldn’t be happier. Just hours before the dope playlist dropped, she spoke out about how Barack Obama was the first President she ever voted for, tweeting,

“The first President I could ever vote for was Obama. I was so proud of my right to vote and I will never take it for granted. I love us. I’m not sure who I’m voting for yet, but it for damn sure isn’t Trump.”

And one hour later, her entire life was made.

I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME!!! WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES!!!

Long story short, dreams do come true. And Barack Obama is still in the know. 

@Fpxmanmusic: So cool that the #Obama’s share their #playlist. Such a classy couple. Can tell that they love each other and have a lot of fun together.

Thanks BO for the Summer tunes. Are any of these on your 2019 playlist?

Lit ASL: Here’s How Barack Obama Made Lizzo’s Day was originally published on globalgrind.com

