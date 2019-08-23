CLOSE
Countdown To Monday: Queen Latifah, Fetty Wap & More To Perform At VMAs In Tribute To New Jersey

An all-star lineup is set to represent.

QUEEN LATIFAH headlining the show on Jul. 10, 2013 at the Hollywood Bowl. QUEEN LATIFAH and vibraph

Source: Lawrence K. Ho / Getty

The MTV Video Music Awards keeps getting better and better and it hasn’t even aired yet.

Along with performances from Lil Nas X, Normani, Lizzo and a Video Vanguard nod to Missy Elliott, a newly announced lineup of Jersey’s finest will perform.

According to The Hollywood Reportera finale performance will pay tribute to the Garden State with several influential artists from the area. Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean will all hit the stage for what is being billed as a “collaborative performance.” Considering the awards show is taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, it’s only right that these rap stars represent.

Be sure to tune in when it all goes down on MTV at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Monday. The pre-show is set to air at 7 p.m. ET/PT and will feature performances from CNCO, Ava Max and the Hot Girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion. Terrence J and Nessa will host the pre-show while comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will host the main awards.

Lenny Kravitz, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jonathan Van Ness, John Travolta, Keke Palmer, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa and Ice-T are just a few of the presenters for the night. You can check out the full nominee list here!

Countdown To Monday: Queen Latifah, Fetty Wap & More To Perform At VMAs In Tribute To New Jersey was originally published on globalgrind.com

